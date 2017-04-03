'It's just wrong,' says Winnipeg mother who lost son to gun violence
Jillian Taylor has been working at CBC Manitoba since 2012 and has been reporting since 2007. She was born and raised in Manitoba and is a member of the Fisher River Cree Nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg
|17 hr
|Buffy St Marie Rocks
|4
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|17 hr
|King of Prussia
|2
|Vimy Ridge Parade In Winnipeg Sunday
|Sun
|Selkirk Mounting ...
|9
|Fundraiser in Winnipeg aims at normalizing posp...
|Sun
|Pip in Selkirk
|2
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Sat
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ...
|Sat
|Brainless in Brai...
|11
|Military begins tearing down houses near Kapyon...
|Sat
|You Missed the Po...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC