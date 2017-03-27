'It just swallowed me': Sinkhole gobbles up car in The Pas
Daniel Lay's car had to be towed out of this large pothole on Bignell Avenue in The Pas, Man., on Friday afternoon. It's no surprise that it's pothole season in Manitoba, but one motorist in The Pas was shocked when his car hit a sinkhole that's almost the size of his vehicle.
