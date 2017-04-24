Inventronics Announces 2016 Annual and 2016 Q4 Financial Results; and 2017 Q1 Financial Results
Inventronics Limited , a designer and manufacturer of custom enclosures for the telecommunications, electric transmission, cable television and other industries in North America, today announced its audited 2016 annual and 2016 Q4 financial results and its unaudited 2017 Q1 financial results. For the year ended December 31, 2016, Inventronics reported a net loss of $283,000, or 6.4 cents per share, on revenue of $3,830,000 compared to a net loss of $414,000, or 9.4 cents per share, on revenue of $4,187,000 for the 2015 fiscal year.
