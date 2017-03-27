Ice jam forces Swan River, Man. to declare local state of emergency
A massive ice jam has caused the town of Swan River, Man., to declare a local state of emergency. A massive ice jam has forced a Manitoba town to declare a local state of emergency and call in backup from the province.
