Hydro shutters 12 offices in southern Manitoba

On Wednesday, Manitoba Hydro released a list of 12 rural offices to be closed by May 19, including branches in Gimli and Beausejour. Manitoba Hydro plans to shut down a dozen district offices in southern Manitoba in a move the Crown corporation says is about improving customer service.

Manitoba

