Hoya to Acquire Central Optical Company

Hoya to Acquire Central Optical Company

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Vision Monday

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario- Hoya Vision Care Canada , based here, announced a definitive agreement to acquire Central Optical Company, an optical lab in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The acquisition is expected to close today, at which time Central Optical will be relocated to Hoya's recently expanded facility, also in Winnipeg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vision Monday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, ... 2 hr Wps can suck it 2
News Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112 2 hr Underlined and ta... 2
Winkler Mosque 6 hr Annie 2
Ritchot Mayor resigns amid scandal 6 hr Annie 2
News Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ... 7 hr chugs are still pos 2
News Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p... 8 hr chugs are POS 8
News 'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp... Sat Waikiki Vermin 6
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,314 • Total comments across all topics: 280,683,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC