Hoya to Acquire Central Optical Company
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario- Hoya Vision Care Canada , based here, announced a definitive agreement to acquire Central Optical Company, an optical lab in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The acquisition is expected to close today, at which time Central Optical will be relocated to Hoya's recently expanded facility, also in Winnipeg.
