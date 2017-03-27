Heat women's volleyball team - City of Kelowna 2016 Team of the Year Finalist

Although the 2016-17 season ended just a few weeks ago for the Heat women's volleyball team the 2015-16 version of the team that captured the school's first ever CIS national medal with a bronze finish at the national championship in Brandon, MB in March of 2016 has been nominated as a finalist for the 2016 the City of Kelowna Team of the Year. This 15/16 team is the team that is up for the Bryan Couling Memorial Award , at the upcoming Civic and Community Awards on Thursday, May 10, 2017.

