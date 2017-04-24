Grow big or go home: Manitoba company hopes to cash in on marijuana market
Jeff Peitsch, CEO of Bonify, says company has hopes of expanding production from 100 kilograms a year to 100,000 kilograms. A Manitoba-based company got the green light from Health Canada earlier this month to become the province's second licensed producer of medical marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kellie Leitch vows to deport border crossers af...
|1 hr
|TRUMP has SOFT WOOD
|7
|7 charged, weapons seized after big fight at Wi...
|10 hr
|Waikiki murders
|4
|Infantry soldier's story reveals gaps in milita...
|11 hr
|vets treated like...
|3
|Ex-minister broke ethics
|12 hr
|rambo
|3
|Like, what's the point of 420?
|Sat
|Humphrey Bogart T...
|5
|Pallister tells Bowman the province isn't ready...
|Sat
|Erring Selby Inde...
|3
|Manitoba's worst roads to be revealed today
|Apr 22
|kids-lemonade-stand
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC