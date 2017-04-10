Gas prices up across Atlantic Canada
Gas prices are up today in Atlantic Canada, perhaps giving an indication of what's to come for this province when the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board sets its new price for the week. In Newfoundland, gas went up 2.4 cents per litre this morning after that province's Public Utilities Board set prices for regulated petroleum products.
