Former cabinet minister-turned-Manitoba judge broke conflict of interest rules, commissioner finds

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson has found former Conservative cabinet minister Vic Toews in violation of federal conflict of interest laws for working for two First Nations groups after leaving office. Former Conservative cabinet minister Vic Toews broke conflict of interest rules by doing consulting work for two Manitoba First Nations after he left office, Canada's ethics commissioner has found.

