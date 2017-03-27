Flooding prompts evacuations in 2 Manitoba First Nations
The Manitoba community of St. Lazare is preparing for flooding thanks to ice jams on the Assiniboine and Qu'Appelle Rivers. Two Manitoba communities have been partly evacuated due to flooding affecting areas across the southern and central parts of the province.
