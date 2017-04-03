Flooding creek cuts off roads, floods basements in western Manitoba First Nation
Seven homes in Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation, Man., have been cut off from the rest of the community due to flooding. A number of people have already been forced to leave their homes by the flooding.
