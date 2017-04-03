Flooding creek cuts off roads, floods...

Flooding creek cuts off roads, floods basements in western Manitoba First Nation

1 hr ago

Seven homes in Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation, Man., have been cut off from the rest of the community due to flooding. A number of people have already been forced to leave their homes by the flooding.

Manitoba

