Flood warning in effect for area arou...

Flood warning in effect for area around The Pas, Man.

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: CBC News

Assistant deputy minister of emergency measures Lee Spencer and Doug McMahon, assistant deputy-minister of water management with the province, said there is a flood warning in effect for the Carrot River near The Pas, Man. High risk of ice jamming on a northern Manitoba river this weekend has the province warning around 75 homes in the area could be hit with some level of flooding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two dead after house fire near The Pas, Manitoba 20 min Lois Humm 1
News Thomas Hinds Tobacconist, Winnipeg 1 hr SMOKING KILLS 1
News Cellphone surveillance technology being used by... 7 hr Bill Blares On Drugs 5
News The Hnatyshyn Foundation REVEALS winners of the... 7 hr Ray Hnatyshyn - NDP 1
News vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg Apr 9 Buffy St Marie Rocks 4
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... Apr 9 King of Prussia 2
News Vimy Ridge Parade In Winnipeg Sunday Apr 9 Selkirk Mounting ... 9
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,504 • Total comments across all topics: 280,269,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC