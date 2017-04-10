Flood warning in effect for area around The Pas, Man.
Assistant deputy minister of emergency measures Lee Spencer and Doug McMahon, assistant deputy-minister of water management with the province, said there is a flood warning in effect for the Carrot River near The Pas, Man. High risk of ice jamming on a northern Manitoba river this weekend has the province warning around 75 homes in the area could be hit with some level of flooding.
