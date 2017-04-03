Facebook introduces new tools to comb...

Facebook introduces new tools to combat 'revenge porn'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GlobalNews

Facebook says it has improved its methods for combating the rise of " revenge porn ." As of today, when users flag an image they suspect was posted without consent, Facebook will take action to prevent the images from being duplicated and re-posted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Structural weakness, coercion, and duress: a co... 3 hr Eyebrows 2
News Syrian refugees have high praise for Winnipeg a... 5 hr David 1
News Tight-knit Manitoba community mourns after trip... 5 hr Pip 1
News Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ... 17 hr Waikiki murders 9
News Northwest Winnipeg ranked city's dirtiest neigh... 18 hr Bump 4
News The Winnipeg CEO Sleepout Wed PILASTER FILMON I... 1
News Manitoba premier turns down Hollywood offer to ... Wed HYDRO DEBT HORROR 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,281 • Total comments across all topics: 280,096,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC