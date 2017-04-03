Facebook introduces new tools to combat 'revenge porn'
Facebook says it has improved its methods for combating the rise of " revenge porn ." As of today, when users flag an image they suspect was posted without consent, Facebook will take action to prevent the images from being duplicated and re-posted.
