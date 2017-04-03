East Selkirk shooting a double homicide-suicide, Manitoba RCMP say
Married couple James Gregoire and Nicole Rach-Gregoire, who were found dead outside their house on Cooks Cove, were homicide victims, RCMP said in a news release on Friday. Winnipeg police were out searching for Wozney sometime before 8 p.m in Winnipeg's River East area on Monday after his wife expressed concern for his well-being, CBC News learned earlier this week.
