Downtown Winnipeg RRC Unveils $95.4M Expansion

Friday Apr 28 Read more: My Manitoba.com

Red River College is receiving federal and provincial support for the construction of the $95.4-million Innovation Centre at RRC's Exchange District Campus. RRC will use government and private-sector funding to develop the new Innovation Centre, the first of its kind in Western Canada.

Manitoba

