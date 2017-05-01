Downtown Winnipeg RRC Unveils $95.4M Expansion
Red River College is receiving federal and provincial support for the construction of the $95.4-million Innovation Centre at RRC's Exchange District Campus. RRC will use government and private-sector funding to develop the new Innovation Centre, the first of its kind in Western Canada.
