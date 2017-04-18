Dauphin's Countryfest 2015

Hot weather, great music, good times! Monday, June 29, 2015 -- It was one of the hottest weekends that Dauphin has experienced in years, with temperatures climbing higher than 30-degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And with sunny skies the majority of the time, the 26th Countryfest will go down as one of the best festival weekends on record.

