Dauphin's Countryfest 2015

Hot weather, great music, good times! Monday, June 29, 2015 -- It was one of the hottest weekends that Dauphin has experienced in years, with temperatures climbing higher than 30-degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And with sunny skies the majority of the time, the 26th Countryfest will go down as one of the best festival weekends on record.

