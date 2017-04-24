CWB class action seeks move to Manitoba court
Lawyers representing a Manitoba farmer have filed a statement of claim with the Court of Queen's Bench in Winnipeg, seeking certification for a class action lawsuit on behalf of all western Canadian farmers who delivered wheat and barley to the Canadian Wheat Board during the 2010-11 and 2011-12 crop years. Lawyers representing Manitoba farmer Andrew Dennis have filed a statement of claim with the Court of Queen's Bench in Winnipeg, seeking certification for a class action lawsuit on behalf of all western Canadian farmers who delivered wheat and barley to the Canadian Wheat Board during the 2010-11 and 2011-12 crop years.
