Crown wants 15 years for woman accused of killing senior by stabbing her 68 times

Dorothy Dykens was stabbed to death in her home on Tremblay Street in St. Boniface in May 2015. A woman accused of killing an 89-year-old by stabbing her dozens of times could spend the next 15 years behind bars as sentencing proceedings continue in Winnipeg.

