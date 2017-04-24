Country group Doc Walker will perform at Brandon's Canada Day...
Country group Doc Walker will perform at Brandon's Canada Day celebration this year at the Riverbank Discovery Centre. To recognize Canada 150, and the City of Brandon's 135th anniversary, the Riverbank Discovery Centre's July 1 celebrations will be "bigger and better" this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Asper, tapped to chair police board, endo...
|6 hr
|MayorBowman
|2
|Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p...
|13 hr
|Forever
|3
|Winkler Mosque
|Thu
|Dick Freezen
|1
|Winnipeg Bowling Alley Offering - Glow and Vape...
|Apr 26
|FLAUNT YOUR ADDIC...
|1
|Wynne's basic income experiment deserves to liv...
|Apr 26
|Munchkinguy Winni...
|1
|7 charged, weapons seized after big fight at Wi...
|Apr 25
|LIFE SENTENCE
|5
|Kellie Leitch vows to deport border crossers af...
|Apr 25
|TRUMP has SOFT WOOD
|7
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC