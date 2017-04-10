Coptic Christians in Brandon saddened, but not shocked by bombings in Egypt
Members of Brandon's Coptic Christian Community, including church Deacon Dr. Girgis Edward observe passover at the St. Mina & St. Anthony Coptic Orthodox Church on Ashgrove Blvd. on Thursday evening. While trouble in Egypt has persisted for decades, it doesn't make the news of two bombings targeting the churches of Coptic Christians any easier to endure for worshippers who have since found solace in Brandon.
