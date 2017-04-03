Chevrier Blvd Among The Worst Roads On CAA Manitoba's List

CAA Manitoba continues its annual search for the worst road in the province and Chevrier Blvd. in Winnipeg is making a pretty good case to finish on top. "A minefield I guess is the about the best I think I could describe it," said Carlos Bergantim, owner of Tony's Academy Auto Service on Chevrier Blvd. near a patch of road that has been chewed up over the last few months.

