Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg ...

Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, city councillor says

There are 2 comments on the CBC News story from 58 min ago, titled Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, city councillor says. In it, CBC News reports that:

A new bridge in Winnipeg could be a game changer for cycling safety, a city councillor says. A new cycling and walking bridge in the south end is a game changer for Winnipeg, says a city councillor.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Hmmm

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 2 hrs ago
Yea, rather than fix streets we'll have a 300 million dollar bike bridge in one place.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
chugs are still pos

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 1 hr ago
Hmmm wrote:
Yea, rather than fix streets we'll have a 300 million dollar bike bridge in one place.
if there would be chugs/boggins hanging from it then it's priceless...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Winkler Mosque 42 min Annie 2
Ritchot Mayor resigns amid scandal 43 min Annie 2
News Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p... 2 hr chugs are POS 8
News 'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp... 20 hr Waikiki Vermin 6
News The 30 best burgers you can order in Canada 21 hr Kevin is Leery ofPCs 4
News David Asper, tapped to chair police board, endo... Sat Fill Sheegles Wallet 3
News Winnipeg Bowling Alley Offering - Glow and Vape... Apr 26 FLAUNT YOUR ADDIC... 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,640 • Total comments across all topics: 280,677,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC