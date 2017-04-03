Brandon, Man. closing Grand Valley Ro...

Brandon, Man. closing Grand Valley Road, installing clay plug to stop rising river

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: CBC News

A file photo shows Brandon city staff members Brad Pavlick and Mike Messel closing a road in 2014. So far, river levels are lower than 2014 but they are still rising.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ... 2 hr Stop Statism 10
News Vimy Ridge Parade In Winnipeg Sunday 4 hr AC h 5
News Vimy to honour heroes 5 hr Who went and lived 4
News Engineer disciplined over condos with structura... 6 hr City Inspectors P... 1
News vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg 6 hr Pip 1
eVirden - Virden Manitoba Classified Ads Fri pixel375 1
News Seeking Asylum: Winnipeg food bank helping hund... Fri Pip 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,944 • Total comments across all topics: 280,145,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC