Brandon Man Charged For Stolen Plates, Drugs
The accused was arrested and charged with Breach of Court Order, Breach of Probation, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting.
