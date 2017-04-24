Brandon Man Accused Of Eluding Trooper Ona
A 21-year-old Brandon man was arrested for trying to speed away from authorities in Sioux Falls. South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesperson Tony Mangan said a trooper tried to stop the driver of an orange-colored 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle for speeding near Marion Road and 41st Street just before midnight Sunday.
Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
