BPS officer charged after crash taps ...

BPS officer charged after crash taps renowned lawyer Richard Wolson

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Brandon Sun

One of two Brandon Police Service officers charged following a collision between police vehicles that allegedly injured a prisoner has secured the services of renowned Winnipeg lawyer Richard Wolson. The cases against the two BPS officers were called in court on Thursday for the first time after charges under the Highway Traffic Act were announced in February by the province's Independent Investigation Unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vimy Ridge Parade In Winnipeg Sunday 20 min BLM Parade Sponges 1
News Military begins tearing down houses near Kapyon... 3 hr Steven Harpo in O... 2
News Closing ERs in Winnipeg an idea 'doomed to fail... 4 hr Pilaster the Unde... 1
News Syrian refugees have high praise for Winnipeg a... 4 hr By George - W Bush 3
News Chevrier Blvd Among The Worst Roads On CAA Mani... 4 hr charlie 1
News Structural weakness, coercion, and duress: a co... Thu Eyebrows 2
News Tight-knit Manitoba community mourns after trip... Thu Pip 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,425 • Total comments across all topics: 280,118,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC