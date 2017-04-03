BPS officer charged after crash taps renowned lawyer Richard Wolson
One of two Brandon Police Service officers charged following a collision between police vehicles that allegedly injured a prisoner has secured the services of renowned Winnipeg lawyer Richard Wolson. The cases against the two BPS officers were called in court on Thursday for the first time after charges under the Highway Traffic Act were announced in February by the province's Independent Investigation Unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vimy Ridge Parade In Winnipeg Sunday
|20 min
|BLM Parade Sponges
|1
|Military begins tearing down houses near Kapyon...
|3 hr
|Steven Harpo in O...
|2
|Closing ERs in Winnipeg an idea 'doomed to fail...
|4 hr
|Pilaster the Unde...
|1
|Syrian refugees have high praise for Winnipeg a...
|4 hr
|By George - W Bush
|3
|Chevrier Blvd Among The Worst Roads On CAA Mani...
|4 hr
|charlie
|1
|Structural weakness, coercion, and duress: a co...
|Thu
|Eyebrows
|2
|Tight-knit Manitoba community mourns after trip...
|Thu
|Pip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC