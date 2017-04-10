Better late than never: Couple cashes in coupon for free stay at Brandon hotel after 17 years
This Super 8 Motel card that was first used on Sept. 28, 2000. Earlier this week, the daughter of the original owner finally redeemed it for a free hotel stay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'That's really weird,' says mom after stranger ...
|4 hr
|CBC - Are You Hur...
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|10 hr
|Clark Cant
|1
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|10 hr
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Nutty Club poised to join exclusive company of ...
|10 hr
|You HAD to Be There
|1
|Two dead after house fire near The Pas, Manitoba
|Thu
|Lois Humm
|1
|Thomas Hinds Tobacconist, Winnipeg
|Thu
|SMOKING KILLS
|1
|Cellphone surveillance technology being used by...
|Thu
|Bill Blares On Drugs
|5
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC