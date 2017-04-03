Assiniboine Continues To Rise

Assiniboine Continues To Rise

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

While overland flood and tributary flows are starting to subside in some areas, flows in the Assiniboine River are continuing to rise. The river is now forecast to peak simultaneously with the Souris River at the Portage Reservoir between April 12th and 14th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg 51 min Buffy St Marie Rocks 4
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... 59 min King of Prussia 2
News Vimy Ridge Parade In Winnipeg Sunday 7 hr Selkirk Mounting ... 9
News Fundraiser in Winnipeg aims at normalizing posp... 7 hr Pip in Selkirk 2
News Vimy to honour heroes 21 hr Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ... 21 hr Brainless in Brai... 11
News Military begins tearing down houses near Kapyon... 21 hr You Missed the Po... 4
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,391 • Total comments across all topics: 280,169,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC