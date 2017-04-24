Are you outlet mall savvy? Experts of...

Are you outlet mall savvy? Experts offer tips on eve of Winnipeg's big mall opening

A huge new outlet mall is set to open in Winnipeg next week, but there's sometimes a catch to those low prices. Though you might think you're outsmarting people who pay full ticket for their Banana Republic blazers or Calvin Klein jeans at the big malls, the versions you bought at a cut price might not be the same after all.

Manitoba

