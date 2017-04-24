Are you outlet mall savvy? Experts offer tips on eve of Winnipeg's big mall opening
A huge new outlet mall is set to open in Winnipeg next week, but there's sometimes a catch to those low prices. Though you might think you're outsmarting people who pay full ticket for their Banana Republic blazers or Calvin Klein jeans at the big malls, the versions you bought at a cut price might not be the same after all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp...
|9 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|6
|Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p...
|10 hr
|chugs are still pos
|7
|The 30 best burgers you can order in Canada
|10 hr
|Kevin is Leery ofPCs
|4
|Ritchot Mayor resigns amid scandal
|14 hr
|Dick Freezen
|1
|David Asper, tapped to chair police board, endo...
|22 hr
|Fill Sheegles Wallet
|3
|Winkler Mosque
|Thu
|Dick Freezen
|1
|Winnipeg Bowling Alley Offering - Glow and Vape...
|Apr 26
|FLAUNT YOUR ADDIC...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC