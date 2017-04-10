Ag Hall of Fame inductee has no plans...

Ag Hall of Fame inductee has no plans to slow down

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Brandon Sun

Thankfully for the Virden resident, an inductee into the Manitoba Agricultural Hall of Fame's 2017 class, there is no plan to step aside. Semi-retired but still busy, he was off to perform a surgery on a horse after getting off the phone Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Edmonton's Victory Christian Center in limbo (Aug '12) Sun Paul Yanks - New ... 92
News 'That's really weird,' says mom after stranger ... Sat CBC - Are You Hur... 1
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Sat Clark Cant 1
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Sat Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Nutty Club poised to join exclusive company of ... Sat You HAD to Be There 1
News Two dead after house fire near The Pas, Manitoba Apr 13 Lois Humm 1
News Thomas Hinds Tobacconist, Winnipeg Apr 13 SMOKING KILLS 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,870 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC