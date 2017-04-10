A.M. Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company
The outlook of these Credit Ratings has been revised to stable from negative. Concurrently, A.M. Best has affirmed the FSR of A- and the Long-Term ICR of "a-" of Wawanesa Mutual's subsidiary, Wawanesa General Insurance Company .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|5 hr
|Clark Cant
|1
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|5 hr
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Nutty Club poised to join exclusive company of ...
|5 hr
|You HAD to Be There
|1
|Two dead after house fire near The Pas, Manitoba
|Thu
|Lois Humm
|1
|Thomas Hinds Tobacconist, Winnipeg
|Thu
|SMOKING KILLS
|1
|Cellphone surveillance technology being used by...
|Thu
|Bill Blares On Drugs
|5
|The Hnatyshyn Foundation REVEALS winners of the...
|Thu
|Ray Hnatyshyn - NDP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC