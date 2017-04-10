A.M. Best Downgrades Credit Ratings o...

A.M. Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Business Wire

The outlook of these Credit Ratings has been revised to stable from negative. Concurrently, A.M. Best has affirmed the FSR of A- and the Long-Term ICR of "a-" of Wawanesa Mutual's subsidiary, Wawanesa General Insurance Company .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... 5 hr Clark Cant 1
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... 5 hr Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Nutty Club poised to join exclusive company of ... 5 hr You HAD to Be There 1
News Two dead after house fire near The Pas, Manitoba Thu Lois Humm 1
News Thomas Hinds Tobacconist, Winnipeg Thu SMOKING KILLS 1
News Cellphone surveillance technology being used by... Thu Bill Blares On Drugs 5
News The Hnatyshyn Foundation REVEALS winners of the... Thu Ray Hnatyshyn - NDP 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,706 • Total comments across all topics: 280,312,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC