'A huge blow for our community': Winn...

'A huge blow for our community': Winnipeggers speak out against Concordia ER closure at town hall

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Dozens attend a town hall Wednesday at the East Elmwood Community Centre to discuss the Manitoba government's plans to shut down Concordia Hospital's emergency department. Northeast Winnipeg residents worried about the Manitoba government's plans to shut down Concordia Hospital's emergency department voiced their concerns at a town hall hosted by the NDP on Wednesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No way to travel after wheelchair ramp stolen (May '12) 1 hr Boo hoo James rob... 2
News Mayor Brian Bowman wants David Asper named Winn... 9 hr Foriner 2
News Pallister tells Bowman the province isn't ready... 11 hr Brain Bowman - Mayor 1
News Man who gave $100 to kids' lemonade stand says ... Tue CBC GEY NEWS at 11 2
News Edmonton's Victory Christian Center in limbo (Aug '12) Apr 16 Paul Yanks - New ... 92
News 'That's really weird,' says mom after stranger ... Apr 15 CBC - Are You Hur... 1
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Apr 15 Clark Cant 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,754 • Total comments across all topics: 280,421,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC