'A huge blow for our community': Winnipeggers speak out against Concordia ER closure at town hall
Dozens attend a town hall Wednesday at the East Elmwood Community Centre to discuss the Manitoba government's plans to shut down Concordia Hospital's emergency department. Northeast Winnipeg residents worried about the Manitoba government's plans to shut down Concordia Hospital's emergency department voiced their concerns at a town hall hosted by the NDP on Wednesday evening.
