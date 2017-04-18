60 more flood evacuees return home, nearly 400 still displaced
More than 380 people remain displaced due to flooding from Manitoba First Nations, including people from Peguis First Nation, seen here. More than 60 people from Long Plain First Nation got to go home on Wednesday after being forced out by flooding earlier this year, although nearly 40 residents from the community are still temporarily displaced.
