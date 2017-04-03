5 Secrets to Being Named Most Valuabl...

5 Secrets to Being Named Most Valuable Player as a Rookie

Fans know that all major sports have a most valuable player award coveted by everyone in the game. It is extremely rare when a rookie wins that award, but this is what occurred when Corner Equipment, in East Carroll, Man., was named the recipient of Versatile's 2016 "Sales Performance Leader - Canada" award after approximately 12 months of representing the product line.

