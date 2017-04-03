5 Secrets to Being Named Most Valuable Player as a Rookie
Fans know that all major sports have a most valuable player award coveted by everyone in the game. It is extremely rare when a rookie wins that award, but this is what occurred when Corner Equipment, in East Carroll, Man., was named the recipient of Versatile's 2016 "Sales Performance Leader - Canada" award after approximately 12 months of representing the product line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lessiter Publications.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vimy to honour heroes
|10 hr
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ...
|10 hr
|Brainless in Brai...
|11
|Military begins tearing down houses near Kapyon...
|10 hr
|You Missed the Po...
|4
|Vimy Ridge Parade In Winnipeg Sunday
|11 hr
|You Missed the Po...
|7
|Engineer disciplined over condos with structura...
|20 hr
|City Inspectors P...
|1
|vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg
|20 hr
|Pip
|1
|eVirden - Virden Manitoba Classified Ads
|Fri
|pixel375
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC