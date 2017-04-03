4 things Winnipeg wants from Manitoba's budget
Before joining CBC Manitoba, Bartley Kives spent most of his career in journalism at the Winnipeg Free Press, covering politics, music, food, the environment and outdoor recreation. He's the author of the Canadian bestseller A Daytripper's Guide to Manitoba: Exploring Canada's Undiscovered Province and co-author of Stuck in the Middle: Dissenting Views of Winnipeg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ...
|9 hr
|Waikiki murders
|9
|Northwest Winnipeg ranked city's dirtiest neigh...
|10 hr
|Bump
|4
|The Winnipeg CEO Sleepout
|17 hr
|PILASTER FILMON I...
|1
|Manitoba premier turns down Hollywood offer to ...
|Wed
|HYDRO DEBT HORROR
|2
|Take Pride Winnipeg Releases Index on City's Di...
|Wed
|Serenity Selkirk
|9
|Winnipeg police officer won't be charged after ...
|Tue
|Plans guy14
|1
|The navy asks that you get your sailor-kissing ...
|Tue
|Gargant668
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC