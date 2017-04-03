4 Dudgeon boys leave for Vimy, 3 return: Manitobans honour family who fought in battle 100 years ago
These Canadian soldiers cheer after the capture of Vimy Ridge. The victory was celebrated across Canada and the rest of the British Empire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vimy Ridge Parade In Winnipeg Sunday
|2 hr
|Selkirk Mounting ...
|9
|Fundraiser in Winnipeg aims at normalizing posp...
|3 hr
|Pip in Selkirk
|2
|vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg
|3 hr
|Arch-Duke Ferdinand
|2
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|3 hr
|Arch-Duke Ferdinand
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|16 hr
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ...
|16 hr
|Brainless in Brai...
|11
|Military begins tearing down houses near Kapyon...
|17 hr
|You Missed the Po...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC