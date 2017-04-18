$37M in funds to flow toward water, waste upgrades in Manitoba municipalities
A handful of Manitoba municipalities will receive upgrades to water and waste treatment facilities through joint funding from the federal, provincial and local levels of government announced Tuesday. More than $37 million will flow from all levels of government toward 24 projects meant to "strengthen and secure important water and waste water systems in the province for decades to come," Canada's National Resource Minister and Winnipeg South Centre MP Jim Carr said.
