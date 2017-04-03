3 people dead in East Selkirk, Man., ...

3 people dead in East Selkirk, Man., after reports of shots fired

Just after 7 p.m. police were called to a report of shots fired at a residence in the small community, 40 km northeast of Winnipeg. "Based on the information known to investigators at this point in time, we do not believe that there is any ongoing risk or threat to public safety.

