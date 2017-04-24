3 arrested after shots fired in East ...

3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, police say

42 min ago Read more: CBC News

Three men have been arrested after a fight at a party led to gunshots fired at a home in East Kildonan, Winnipeg police say. Police were called to a home on the 600 block of Government Ave. around 6:15 a.m. where they confirmed that shots had been fired but no one was injured.

Manitoba

