3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, police say
Three men have been arrested after a fight at a party led to gunshots fired at a home in East Kildonan, Winnipeg police say. Police were called to a home on the 600 block of Government Ave. around 6:15 a.m. where they confirmed that shots had been fired but no one was injured.
