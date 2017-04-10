2 people found dead in house fire south of The Pas, Man.
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fatal house fire that left two people dead south of The Pas. Around 11:45 p.m. RCMP were called to a fire on Grymonprez Road, about 27 kilometres south of The Pas.
