York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial
The Regional Municipality of York has confirmed its involvement in the Pan-Ontario Electric Bus Demonstration and Integration Trial by approving the purchase of six fully battery electric transit vehicles to operate in the Town of Newmarket, Ontario. The Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium brought York Region Transit together with funding partners, research teams, technology tools, and manufacturing stakeholders.
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge...
|3 hr
|Winnipeg Knife Fi...
|1
|Indigenous activists plan to confront drug deal...
|Sun
|jonny two shirts
|2
|The new underground railroad
|Sun
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but...
|Mar 25
|Warkentin Willie
|2
|Amputation scare: Man contracts severe foot inf...
|Mar 25
|Bad Hombre North
|1
|Multiple suspects taken into custody after robb...
|Mar 23
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|10
|Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID an...
|Mar 23
|Cheryl Crowes
|4
