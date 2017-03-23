Wyatt demands resignation of Winnipeg...

Wyatt demands resignation of Winnipeg CAO, cites accountability issues

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Coun. Russ Wyatt is calling for the resignation of Winnipeg chief administrative officer Doug McNeil, citing a laundry list of complaints about accountability and access to information. The Transcona city councillor says he plans to move a motion at the April council meeting asking for the resignation of the CAO, who has run Winnipeg's public service since 2015.

Manitoba

