Worker Seriously Injured in Winnipeg

Worker Seriously Injured in Winnipeg

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the Olympic Building Centre at 1783 Dugald Road after a worker was injured. The worker was cleaning windows at a show home and got hurt after trying to hop over a three-foot high deck railing, according to Workplace Health and Safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID an... 21 hr Atz 5
News York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial 21 hr Sik Yin Lees Nethers 1
News Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ... 22 hr Pilaster the Unde... 1
News Indigenous activists plan to confront drug deal... Tue Wab Kinew Nation ... 3
News Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge... Tue Winnipeg Knife Fi... 1
News The new underground railroad Mar 26 Sunny Days in Canada 8
News Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but... Mar 25 Warkentin Willie 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,079 • Total comments across all topics: 279,921,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC