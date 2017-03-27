Worker Seriously Injured in Winnipeg
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the Olympic Building Centre at 1783 Dugald Road after a worker was injured. The worker was cleaning windows at a show home and got hurt after trying to hop over a three-foot high deck railing, according to Workplace Health and Safety.
