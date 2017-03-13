Winter storm settles into southern Ontario, stretches from Windsor to Quebec
A major winter storm has settled into the southern Ontario region, stretching from Windsor all the way to the Quebec border. Environment Canada says the storm has already left some areas coping with up to 20 centimetres of snow with more on the way.
