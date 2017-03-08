Winnipeg's Akot Commits To Arizona Wildcats
It is no surprise that Winnipeg's Emmanuel Akot has emerged as one of Canada's finest young basketball players. For those who know him, it's also unsurprising that he has committed to play NCAA Division 1 basketball for the University of Arizona Wildcats in 2017-18.
