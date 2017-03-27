Winnipeg Highway Safety Advocates Cal...

Winnipeg Highway Safety Advocates Calling for Change to Construction Zone Fines

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

Construction season is looming, and highway safety advocates in Winnipeg are asking the government to scrap their laws fining drivers double for speeding when workers aren't present. Wise Up Winnipeg members have been standing on the side of the road on Bishop Grandin Boulevard for the past week, with signs warning drivers of photo enforcement parked in the middle of a construction zone near Pembina Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID an... 14 hr Atz 5
News York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial 14 hr Sik Yin Lees Nethers 1
News Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ... 14 hr Pilaster the Unde... 1
News Indigenous activists plan to confront drug deal... Tue Wab Kinew Nation ... 3
News Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge... Tue Winnipeg Knife Fi... 1
News The new underground railroad Mar 26 Sunny Days in Canada 8
News Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but... Mar 25 Warkentin Willie 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,813 • Total comments across all topics: 279,913,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC