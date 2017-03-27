Winnipeg Highway Safety Advocates Calling for Change to Construction Zone Fines

Construction season is looming, and highway safety advocates in Winnipeg are asking the government to scrap their laws fining drivers double for speeding when workers aren't present. Wise Up Winnipeg members have been standing on the side of the road on Bishop Grandin Boulevard for the past week, with signs warning drivers of photo enforcement parked in the middle of a construction zone near Pembina Highway.

