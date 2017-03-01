Winnipeg Ghanaian community celebrates African country's Independence Day
The Ghanaian flag flies at Winnipeg's city hall on Monday, the West African country's Independence Day. As Ghanaians in Winnipeg raise their flag to celebrate the West African country's 60 years of independence and its thriving economy, they are acutely aware of problems that persist.
