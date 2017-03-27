Why strep throat is causing serious c...

Why strep throat is causing serious complications, from amputations to death

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

A Michigan man will have both his hands and his feet removed after what started as strep throat turned into a near-death experience. You've seen the headlines over the past week: A Winnipeg mom lost both legs and her right arm after contracting strep throat, and a Pitt Meadows, B.C. mom lost her hands and feet for the same reason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indigenous activists plan to confront drug deal... 1 hr Wab Kinew Nation ... 3
News Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge... 10 hr Winnipeg Knife Fi... 1
News The new underground railroad Sun Sunny Days in Canada 8
News Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but... Mar 25 Warkentin Willie 2
News Amputation scare: Man contracts severe foot inf... Mar 25 Bad Hombre North 1
News Multiple suspects taken into custody after robb... Mar 23 16 TEEN SHOTS 10
News Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID an... Mar 23 Cheryl Crowes 4
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Final Four
  4. Iran
  5. Oakland
  1. Afghanistan
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,200 • Total comments across all topics: 279,886,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC