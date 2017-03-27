Why strep throat is causing serious complications, from amputations to death
A Michigan man will have both his hands and his feet removed after what started as strep throat turned into a near-death experience. You've seen the headlines over the past week: A Winnipeg mom lost both legs and her right arm after contracting strep throat, and a Pitt Meadows, B.C. mom lost her hands and feet for the same reason.
