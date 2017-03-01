Wheat City earns top honour

Wheat City earns top honour

Thursday

Mireille Saurette , chair of the Brandon Fair Trade Committee, accepted the Fair Trade Town of the Year award on behalf of the City of Brandon last week at the 2016 Canadian Fairtrade Awards in Halifax, along with fellow committee members and Marquis Project members. She is pictured with Jose Abad-Puelles, from left, Lynn Nightingale, Dinah Ceplis and Zack Gross.

Manitoba

